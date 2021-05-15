ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld has adjusted the face mask policy for its Florida parks, becoming the latest theme park operator to do so.

​Face masks will no longer be required for fully-vaccinated guests at SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island, the company said. And SeaWorld will not require proof of vaccination at those parks, instead asking guests to “respectfully comply” with the revised policy.

All SeaWorld employees (known as ambassadors) will still be required to wear face masks.

“The safety of our guests, Ambassadors and animals in our care remains our top priority," SeaWorld said in a statement to Spectrum News.

The change comes after the CDC issued new guidelines Thursday, stating people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask when indoors and outdoors in most situations.

SeaWorld’s updated face mask policy differs from its competitors Universal Orlando and Disney World, who also modified their policies on Friday. Universal said it would no longer require visitors to wear a mask when outdoors, but masks will still be required indoors and at attractions.

Similarly, Disney is making masks optional for outdoor areas. However, they are still required for indoor locations and throughout attractions, theaters and transportation.

SeaWorld said its policy change also applies to its parks in San Antonio. However, guests at SeaWorld San Diego and Aquatica San Diego will still be required to wear masks because of mandates in California.

Reporter Tim Wronka contributed to this story.