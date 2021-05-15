Disney has announced a major change to its mask rules, making face coverings optional in most outdoor areas starting Saturday.

The announcement was made on Disney World's website Friday.

Face coverings will still be required in all indoor locations, "except when actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing."

While optional outdoors, masks will still be required "upon entering, and throughout, all attractions, theaters and transportation."

Disney's announcement follows closely after Universal Orlando, which announced it was lifting its outdoor mask mandate earlier in the day Friday.