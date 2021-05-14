ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is making a big change to its face mask policy by lifting the mandate for guests outdoors.

​Universal will no longer require visitors to wear masks while outdoors starting Saturday, the resort announced Friday afternoon.

However, visitors will still need to bring a mask with them — they will still be required indoors and at attractions.

"Face masks will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops and indoor hotel public areas," Universal Orlando spokeswoman Alyson Lundell said in a statement to Spectrum News. "Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience."

Other COVID-19 mitigation rules put in place since reopening, such as physical distancing, also still apply.

The decision comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for fully-vaccinated people, saying they didn't need to wear masks outdoors or indoors in most circumstances.

This is the latest adjustment Universal has made to its COVID-19 health and safety measures, which have been in place since it reopened last summer. The resort recently eliminated temperature checks and reduced physical distancing from six to three feet.

Universal becomes the first major theme park in Central Florida to completely lift its outdoor mask mandate. In April, Disney World adjusted its policy to allow guests to temporarily remove masks to take an outdoor photo, but otherwise, masks were still required when outside. On Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called the CDC change "big news" for the company, hinting that Disney could be making more changes to its mask policy soon.