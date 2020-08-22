ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal's Volcano Bay will be open for only five days out of the week starting next month.

The water theme park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting September 8, Universal Orlando announced Saturday.

Universal said the decision for the schedule change was based on “operational needs and fall travel trends.” Visitors are encouraged to check the Universal Orlando website for the latest park hours.

The move to cut Volcano Bay's days comes after the resort announced it would temporarily close several attractions at its theme parks.

Universal Orlando reopened its parks in June, and while visitors have returned, attendance is below normal levels due to the ongoing COVID1-9 pandemic. Some hotels on Universal property will also close or remain closed due to lack of demand.