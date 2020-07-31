ORLANDO, Fla. – As Universal Orlando deals with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the resort is making some changes to its daily operations.

The resort will temporarily close several attractions at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. The closure, which takes effect August 9, includes A Day in the Park with Barney, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl and Fear Factor Live at Universal Studios Florida and Poseidon’s Fury and Storm Force Accelatron at Islands of Adventure.

“As we continue to evaluate our offerings during this phase of our reopening, we’re decided to focus on our marquee guest experiences,” a Universal Orlando spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News.

Universal is working to move employees who work at those attractions to other areas at the resort, the spokesperson said.

A timeline for when the attractions would reopen was not given.

News of the temporary closures after Universal Orlando adjusted operating hours for its theme parks. Starting August 2, Universal Studios Florida will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, while Islands of Adventure will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The parks had been operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Universal Orlando reopened its theme parks in early June with capacity limits as well as new safety measures in place such as mandatory face masks, temperature checks and social distancing protocols.