ORLANDO, Fla. – Two hotels at Universal Orlando will temporarily suspend operations later this month.

Both the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Universal’s Aventura Hotel will temporarily close on August 21, Spectrum News confirmed Friday.

“We continue to evaluate our offerings and have decided to consolidate our hotel operations as we manage through current conditions,” a Loews Hotels spokesperson said in a statement.

Guests who have reservations for Sapphire Falls or Aventura will be given the option of staying at another resort or changing their travel dates.

Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites will continue operations, the spokesperson said.

The news comes as Universal Orlando deals with the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Universal canceled its popular fall event Halloween Horror Nights. In the same month, Universal had another round of layoffs and said it would keep its Epic Universe project “paused.”

Recently, Universal temporarily closed several attractions and reduced operating hours at its parks.