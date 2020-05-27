ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World wants to begin reopening its theme parks in July.

During an Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting, Disney proposed a phased reopening that would first begin with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom opening July 11. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios would follow a few days later and reopen July 15.

Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for Disney World also shared the safety measures guests will expect at the parks. Guests will need to undergo a temperature check and be required to wear a face mask to enter.

Markers promoting social distancing will be located throughout the parks. And just like before the parks closed, hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout.

Disney will also introduce a reservation system for its parks, with guests needing a reservation to enter. MacPhee said details about the system would be shared at a later date.

Park capacity will be limited as will capacity on attractions, at restaurants and at retail stores. Disney will temporarily suspend fireworks, parades and other activities that “create crowds.”

The plans, which were approved by the task force, will now need an endorsement from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who will sent them to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

SeaWorld, which also presented its reopening plans on Wednesday, wants to reopen its Orlando parks on June 11. Universal presented its reopening plans last week and is reopening its parks to the public on June 5.

The theme parks have been closed since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s theme park segment took a financial hit due to the closures. In an earnings report last month, Disney said the pandemic had a $1 billion impact on its parks. The closures also led Disney World to furlough thousands of workers.

But business has already started return to Disney World. Disney Springs, its dining and shopping district, began its phased reopening last week with dozens of shops and restaurants. Similar to what will be implemented at the parks, Disney Springs visitors are required to wear a mask and have their temperatures checked.