NATIONWIDE – Disney has released its second quarter earnings report, giving many a glimpse at what impact the coronavirus pandemic had on the company.

Revenue down for Disney Parks amid coronavirus closures

Segment was down 10 percent to $5.5 billion

Disney closed its domestic theme parks in mid-March

Revenue for Disney’s parks segment was down 10% to $5.5 billion in the quarter that ended March 28. Operating income dropped 58% to $639 million.

In the weeks following the outbreak, Disney closed its theme parks around the world, including Disney World and Disneyland in mid-March. As the closures continued, Disney furloughed thousands of employees in April, including some 70,000 at Disney World.

Disney said prior to the closure, guest spending was actually higher compared with the same quarter the year before.

Here's what the new health and safety measures will look like when Shanghai Disneyland reopens on May 11: pic.twitter.com/LYJpAekHfI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 5, 2020

Disney’s parks segment was the hardest hit by the pandemic. The company estimates that COVID-19 had a $1 billion impact on the segment’s operating income.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has had an appreciable financial impact on a number of our businesses, we are confident in our ability to withstand this disruption and emerge from it in a strong position,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

This is the first earnings report for Chapek, who was named CEO in late February, replacing Bob Iger.

Disney has not said when its domestic parks will reopen. But Shanghai Disneyland will reopen May 11, according to Chapek. It will be a phased approached with limits on attendance, using an advanced reservation and entry system, and social distancing. There will also be temperature checks and use of masks, he said.