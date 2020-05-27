ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – SeaWorld plans to reopen its Orlando theme parks to the public on June 11, according to SeaWorld interim CEO Marc Swanson.

Swanson shared the date while presenting the park’s plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

The reopening would include SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando.

SeaWorld also laid out the new measures it would implement to keep employees and staff safe, including mandatory face masks employees and visitors, mandatory temperatures checks, increased cleaning and sanitation and physical distancing.

