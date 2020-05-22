ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando will reopen its parks to the public on June 5, nearly three months after closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after Universal’s plan to reopen Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay received approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday. Earlier in the day, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings sent his endorsement of the plan to DeSantis’ office.

When the parks reopen, visitors can expect a number of changes, including mandatory face coverings and temperature screenings. These measures have already been in place at CityWalk, which opened last week in a limited capacity.

The parks will also have reduced capacity each day, Universal said. Some attractions will use virtual lines, while others might remained closed. Universal said it would share what experiences will be available soon.

Social distancing measures will also be implemented at attractions and restaurants. Visitors will be required to wear their masks while on attractions, except attractions that include signiﬁcant amounts of water as part of the experience, as well as Volcano Bay’s slides and pools.”

Operating hours for the parks will be as follows, starting June 5:

Universal Studios Florida: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Universal’s Islands of Adventure: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Universal’s Volcano Bay: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

CityWalk’s operating hours will be expanded to 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. starting June 5.

"We want to invite guests back to our theme parks in a cautious and thoughtful way,” Universal Parks & Resorts CEO Tom Williams said in a statement. “We have put new health and safety procedures in place for both our team members and guests. And we have worked hard to make sure our guests can enjoy their time with family and friends. Doing this the right way will take all of us -- and we need everyone’s help. Guests should follow our guidelines and continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and health officials.”

Universal will first reopen its parks to employees for previews and test runs on June 1-2. It will then have a limited number of invited guests and passholders on June 3-4.

Universal is finalizing plans to reopen its resort hotels and will share details soon.