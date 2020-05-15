ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal CityWalk has reopened to the public, but things are a little different at the entertainment district.

After a nearly two-month closure, the area is back up and running but in a limited capacity--operating hours have been reduced and only a handful of businesses have reopened their doors.

Along with CityWalk employees, visitors will be required to wear face coverings. They will also be subject to temperatures checks.

These are just some of the new measures that have been put in place to keep people safe from coronavirus. Here are the changes visitors will encounter.

STAGGERED PARKING

Universal has made parking free for the time being. Valet parking is not available. When visitors make their way into the parking garage, attendants will be directing vehicles to every other space, staggering throughout the garage.

SAFETY SIGNS / MARKERS

Visitors will notice dozens of safety signs as they make their way to CityWalk. The signs, placed along the walkways leading from the parking garage to CityWalk and throughout, remind visitors of the new rules like mandatory face coverings and social distancing.

As for social distancing, markings indicating six feet of space have been placed along walkways, at the temperature screening, security checkpoints and at businesses in CityWalk to manage lines.

CityWalk at Universal Orlando has partially reopened to the public. When you arrive there are signs right by the parking garage informing you of the new safety measures. Also social distancing markers on on the ground. pic.twitter.com/h55i4FqlnL — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 14, 2020

ADDITIONAL SCREENINGS

In addition to a standard security screening, visitors will now have to have their temperatures checked before entering CityWalk. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter. Temperatures are checked using an infrared thermometer and takes only a few seconds. The temperature screening is conducting in the parking garage right before the security checkpoint.

Before visitors enter Universal CityWalk and before they arrive at the security checkpoint, they will have their temperature checked. Markers to keep people 6 feet apart are on the ground. Also masks are required. If you don’t have one, there are some available for purchase. pic.twitter.com/FyNEftyxoY — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 14, 2020

SELECT BUSINESSES OPEN

For now, only a few businesses are open in this initial reopening phase from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. The restaurants and shops include Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery, Voodoo Doughnut, Airbrush, the store inside Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company, the Universal Studios Store and Hollywood Drive-in Golf.

The restaurants will have limited seating--reduced to 25 percent capacity as part of the governor's phase one reopening plan. Because seating is limited, wait times may be longer at restaurants. Reservations can be made last select restaurants through the Universal Orlando mobile app but are not required.

Visitors can also order food ahead of time through the app. Voodoo Doughnut and Red Oven Pizza Bakery have mobile ordering available.

Cashless payment will also be available at all businesses.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is also open at Universal CityWalk. This the popular spot. pic.twitter.com/D1QkY51XZJ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 14, 2020

INCREASED CLEANING

Throughout CityWalk, workers can be seen cleaning railings and other surfaces visitors may come in contact with more frequently. That includes tables and chairs at restaurants operating in a limited capacity.

Hand sanitizer dispensers has also been placed throughout CityWalk.

At this time, the nightclubs, Blue Man Group, the Universal Cinemark movie theater and other businesses remain closed. However, Universal said additional businesses could reopen later.

As for the rest of Universal Orlando, the theme parks, water park and resort hotels remain closed through at lease May 31. Universal has yet to announce an official reopening date.