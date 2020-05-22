ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s reopening plan has received an endorsement from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando's reopening plan gets endorsement from Orange County mayor



Theme parks would like to reopen to the public on June 5



Plan includes dozens of new safety and health measures



The plan has been sent to governor for approval

The plan was presented Thursday to the county’s Economic Recovery Task Force and has been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office for approval.

JUST IN: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has endorsed Universal Orlando's plan to begin reopening its parks on June 1 (to employees) and June 5 (to the public). The signed letter has been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis: pic.twitter.com/vYY5d1bciI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 22, 2020

Per an order from the governor, reopening plans from the theme parks will need the endorsement from a county mayor, or in some cases, a city mayor, before being submitted to the state.

Under Universal’s plan, its theme parks would reopen first to employees on June 1. During the first two days of reopening, employees would be conducting “test runs” of the new procedures. Then, on June 3 and 4, invited guests and some passholders would be allowed into the parks.

The parks would reopen to the public in a limited capacity on June 5.

To visit the parks, visitors will need to have their temperatures checked and wear face masks. Universal has already rolled out these measures at CityWalk, which reopened to the public last week.

Universal’s parks have been closed since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.