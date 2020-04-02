ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will “stop and waive” payments for its annual passes while the theme parks are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Thursday.

Disney World to pause monthly payments on annual passes

The change will take effect starting April 5

The theme parks have been closed since March 16

RELATED: Disney to begin furloughing workers this month

Previously, Disney said annual pass payments would continue during the closure.

With the updatied policy, Disney will stop collecting payments starting April 5. Disney will also refund payments that were collected between March 14 and April 4.

Passes, however, will not be extended and instead expire on their original expiration date.

Disney World has announced it will "stop and waive" monthly payments for annual passholders starting April 5 while the theme parks are closed because of the #coronavirus pandemic. If you paid in full, you can choose to receive a partial refund for the closure period. pic.twitter.com/n4p4eCnGCh — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 2, 2020

For passholders who paid for their passes in full, they will be given the option of either extending their passes for the number of days the parks were closed or receiving a refund for those days.

This news comes a week after Disney said its U.S. theme parks would remain closed indefinitely.

Universal Orlando previously paused monthly payments for annual passholders on its FlexPay program.