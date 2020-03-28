ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced it will stop collecting monthly payments from passholders who use FlexPay.

Universal pauses monthly annual pass payments

The decision applies to those who use FlexPay

Universal extended its closure through April 19

“If you are signed up with FlexPay, we have postponed all monthly payments effect March 25, 2020,” Universal said in a notice on its website.

Universal said it would provide more details about when payments will resume at a later date.

The announcement came as Universal extended the closure of its theme parks, hotels and CityWalk through April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other theme parks like Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando are still collecting payments for annual passes. Both Disney World and Universal have said days from the closure will be automatically added to the passes.

Florida’s major theme parks have been closed since March 16.