NATIONWIDE – Disney will begin furloughing workers this month as it deals with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Thursday.

The furlough will begin April 19 and impact Cast Members whose jobs “aren’t necessary at this time.”

“With no clear indication of when we can restart our business, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs are necessary at this time,” Disney said in a statement. “The furlough process will begin April 19 and all impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period.”

