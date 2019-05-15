ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando, the pop culture fan convention, kicks off this weekend with a robust lineup of celebrity guests, panels and other activities.

MegaCon is the largest convention of its kind in the southeast, and organizers expect more than 100,000 fans to walk through the doors of the Orange County Convention Center.

And fans will have plenty to see and do.

"There's truly something for everyone," Fan Expo vice president Andrew Moyes said.

MegaCon's guest lineup is a mix of 80s, 90s and early 2000s nostalgia, featuring several cast reunions including Back to the Future, Boy Meets World, Smallville, and The Goonies. On Saturday, NSYNC's Joey Fatone will host a 30th anniversary reunion panel featuring the cast of the All New Mickey Mouse Club.

Other celebrities scheduled to attend include Shazam's Zachary Levi, Doctor Who's David Tennant, Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter, Arrow's Stephen Amell and Fantastic Beast's Dan Fogler.

In addition to the celebrities, this year's event will also feature workshops, panels, sketch duels, escape rooms, card game tournaments and more.

If you're a Star Wars fans, a replica of the Millennium Falcon cockpit will be displayed on the exhibit floor, making for a great photo-op. A DC Comics fan? Meet some of your favorite comic book artists in the artist alley. For anime fans, there the anime car show and a chance to meet voice actors.

"We put everything you could possibly imagine under one roof, and it’s a melting pot of everything," Moyes said. "All sorts of genres, all sorts of TV, comics, anything you can imagine pop culture and even some things you might not imagine, you can find here at MegaCon."

To top it off, fans will have 400,000 square feet of retail space to explore. Exhibitors will be selling everything from T-shirts and toys to comic books and other memorabilia.

And it wouldn't be a fan convention without cosplayers. Expect to see plenty of fans dress as their favorite characters from various movies, TV shows, comic books and video games.

To help fans get to and from the convention, MegaCon Orlando has launched an express bus service. The motor coach will offer pickups in Tampa and Jacksonville during the four-day event.

MegaCon Orlando takes place May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.