ORLANDO, Fla. — MegaCon Orlando has added its first Harry Potter universe actor to the celebrity lineup for its convention in May.

Dan Fogler is best known from the Fantastic Beasts series

Will meet fans, sign autographs at MegaCon

Megacon Orlando happening May 16-19

Dan Fogler, who plays American No-Maj Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts films, will appear Saturday and Sunday to sign autographs and take photos.

In addition to appearing in the latest Potterverse films, Fogler is also appearing on the TV series The Walking Dead.

MegaCon is a pop culture convention that combines film and television stars, comic book artists, anime and animation voice stars with a weekend of panels, costume competitions, gaming and more.

The convention is bringing a mix of Hollywood favorites, including the casts of Back to the Future, Boy Meets World, Smallville and Lost Boys, original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Billie Piper, Zachary Levi, the star of the new DC film Shazam!, David Harbour from Stranger Things and others.

MegaCon Orlando takes place May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center. Find information about tickets, activities and autograph and photo-op prices on the MegaCon website.