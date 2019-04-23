ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon Orlando is launching its own bus service this year.

MegaCon Express will provide daily service between Tampa and Orlando, giving fans who live outside the Orlando area a convenient way to get to the convention.

The motor coach will pick up at the Tampa Convention Center and drop off at Orange County Convention Center. The route will also include stops at Hilton Orlando, Hyatt Regency Orlando, Rosen Centre, Rosen Plaza and Rosen Inn.

Tickets, which are being sold as one-way rides, cost $15 per person. Seating is limited and must be purchased in advance. Service is also being offered from Jacksonville to Orlando, with tickets costing $18 each.

Here's a rundown of the Tampa to Orlando schedule:

Tampa Departures

Thursday, May 16 at 1 p.m.

Friday, May 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Orlando Departures

Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

Friday, May 17 at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m.

Dozens of celebrity guests are schedule to attend this year's event including the cast of Boy Meets World, the cast of Back to the Future, Zachary Levi, Lynda Carter, David Harbour, Rose McIver and more.

MegaCon Orlando takes place May 16 through May 19 at the Orange County Convention Center.