ORLANDO, Fla. – Lynda Carter, aka Wonder Woman, is coming to this year's MegaCon Orlando.

Carter is set to appear on May 18 for a special evening event called "This Life: My Music, My Story."

During the hour-long show, Carter will perform songs, share stories from her live and answer questions from the audience. General admission to the evening event start at $20. For the "Lynda Carter Experience," which includes admission to the event plus a photo op with Carter and an autograph, tickets costs $149.

Carter, who most recently appeared in the Supergirl TV series, joins a growing list of celebrities scheduled to appear at this year's convention.

Other celebrities include Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor), David Tennant and Billie Piper (Doctor Who), Stephen Amell (Arrow), Rose McIver (iZombie) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!).

MegaCon will also feature several cast reunions, including Boy Meets World, Back to the Future, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and Smallville.

In addition to celebrity guests, the convention will feature cosplay competitions, panels, workshops and more.

MegaCon Orlando will take place May 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.