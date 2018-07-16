ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two teens convicted in the death of Winter Park teen Roger Trindade are expected to learn their fate in an Orange County courtroom on Monday.

A judge will decide how long Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall should serve in the juvenile justice system.

The pair was found guilty of manslaughter back in May for their roles in Trindade's death in 2016.

The two teenagers are accused of attacking and killing the then 15-year-old Trindade in 2016.

Trindade was a Brazilian student who moved to the U.S. and was attending school in Winter Park.

On a night in October of 2016, Trindade and a friend were hit with a prank spray in the face. They began following and asking the boy who hit them with the prank spray and that boy, called his friends and asked for help.

When Sutherland and Hall arrived, investigators say Hall instigated a fight and Sutherland punched Trindade with one fatal blow.

The two boys were also allegedly seen spitting on Triade’s limp body.

However, a judge decided to sentence them as juveniles.