ORLANDO, Fla. -- The jury in the trial of Roger Trindade, the 16 year old who was beaten to death, is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday.

Two teens are facing manslaughter and battery charges after being accused of beating him to death in Winter Park back in 2016.

Court picks back up Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. with closing arguments and then the jury gets the case.

On Tuesday, both the defense and prosecution rested their cases. Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall are both charged with manslaughter and battery.

The pair are accused of getting into a physical fight with Trindade, which led to his death.

Several witnesses took the stand, recounting the brawl that left Trindade dead. In court on Tuesday, attorneys grilled witnesses on what they saw during the fight that lead to Trindade's death.

Prosecutor: "And it's your memory that Simeon punched the shorter kid, Roger Trindade."

George Barnikel: "Yes."

Prosecutor: "When Simeon Hall spit on Roger Trindade, what was his mood?"

George Barnikel: "You could say it was kind of like, hyped up and energetic."

Attorneys for the teens on trial made motions for acquittal of their clients, but the judge denied those motions.