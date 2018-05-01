ORLANDO, Fla. -- High school students testified Tuesday morning in the trial of two teens accused in the 2016 beating death of Winter Park High School student Roger Trindade.

Prosecutors say Simeon Hall and Jesse Sutherland beat Trindade to death along Park Avenue in Winter Park. They're both being tried as adults in the same courtroom at the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando.

During the morning session in court, all seven witnesses were students, most of whom were present at the fight in which Trindade was beaten. Trindade was hospitalized with a head injury but died several days later.

"I determined the cause of death to be a hemorrhage due to a vertebral artery tear due to blunt force trauma," Associate Medical Examiner Dr. Jennifer Park said.

Testimony so far hasn't clarified who hit whom in the fight. However, all teens so far have testified that Trindade and his friend, Rodrigo Meirelles, threw no punches, and Sutherland and Hall were actively involved.

"Basically, he went in aggressive and hit Roger," Max McGee testified about one of the defendants.

"When Simeon Hall spit on Roger Trindade, what was his mood?" asked a prosecutor.

"He was hyped up and energetic," responded George Barnikel, another witness.

Jagger Gouda, 15, told the courtroom he was "afraid" after he and friends Trindade and his friend with a substance and they appeared to be "aggressive." He called a friend for backup in case they got into a fight.

"I saw Jesse hit Roger and Simeon hit Rodrigo," he testified. "Simeon and Jesse were standing over Roger."

After a break for lunch, court resumed with testimony from Winter Park Police Det. Lisa Suepat. She testified that she interviewed both defendants after the fight, Sutherland sharing that he punched Trindade.

"He said he punched Rodrigo because he smirked at him and didn’t answer his question," she said of Hall. "He described Roger as his body shaking, and he went up to him and spit on him."

Jury selection and opening statements began Monday, when Meirelles, the first witness in the case, took the stand, describing the night the victims ran into the defendants.

"He didn't know English as well, so I did a lot of talking, asking him what was in the bottle. It was just their smell," Meirelles said.

The state and defense both rested Tuesday afternoon. The jury was dismissed and is due back in court Wednesday morning for instructions.

Sutherland and Hall are charged with manslaughter and battery. Both were offered plea deals but rejected them.