ORLANDO, Fla. -- The two teenagers who were found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Roger Trindade have been sentenced to a juvenile justice center as opposed to doing hard time in a prison, a judge ruled on Friday.

It is not known how long Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall, who were charged as adults, will serve their time in the juvenile justice center, the judge stated.

The two teenagers are accused of attacking and killing the then 15-year-old Trindade.

Trindade was a Brazilian student who moved to the U.S. and was attending school in Winter Park.

On a night in October of 2016, Trindade and a friend were hit with a prank spray in the face. They began following and asking the boy who hit them with the prank spray and that boy, Jagger Gouda, called his friend, who then notified Hall and Sutherland that Gouda "was about to be jumped."

Hall and Sutherland jumped on their bikes and confronted Trindade and his friend.

Authorities say while Hall instigated a fight, Sutherland punched Trindade once in the head. Trindade later died of head trauma as a result of that injury.

While Sutherland and Hall were both teens at the time. They are being charged as adults.