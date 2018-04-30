WINTER PARK, Fla. — The trial for two teens accused of beating a Winter Park teenager to death is set to start on Monday.

The Winter Park Police Department stated that Simeon Hall and Jesse Sutherland beat Roger Trindade, 15, to death in October of 2016.

The state offered both teens a plea deal, but Hall and Sutherland rejected that deal on Friday in court.

They are both being tried as adults and will be tried together in the same courtroom. They are charged with manslaughter and battery.

A third teen was charged with tampering with a witness.

The beating reportedly started when a prank with skunk spray went wrong. According to police, skunk spray was used on Trindade and his friend. They began following the teens who sprayed them. Those teens called more teenagers to help them, saying they thought Trindade and his friend was going to "jump" them.

That is when Sutherland and Hall raced to the park to help the teenager who said he needed help, according to police.

Trindade, who moved from Brazil in 2015, was beaten, punched and kicked, a police report said.

He was taken to a hospital and put on life support before dying two days later.