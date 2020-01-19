ORLANDO, Fla. — Sweeping changes are ahead that will soon have you reaching for the jackets.



A strong cold front is going to cross Central Florida later Sunday into Monday morning. Behind this front, temperatures will take a nosedive for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Ahead of this front, temperatures will still be mild for Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 70s for most neighborhoods. There will be the chance for a few spot showers to start Sunday followed by a better chance for scattered rain later in the afternoon and into the evening. The coverage of rain will be 40 percent.

The rain chances will exit by daybreak on Monday morning. Skies will start to clear out in the afternoon, but you will likely need a light jacket. Temperatures will start out in the in the upper 40s and lower 50s and they will only recover to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The coldest mornings will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is when parts of Central Florida could experience areas of frost, especially in the rural areas. Lows will dip into the lower 40s around Orlando by daybreak on Tuesday morning while areas north and west of Orlando will be feeling the 30s.

Highs on Tuesday will be stuck in the 50s for most spots. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will stay cool even with all the sunshine.

The 30s may become more widespread by Wednesday morning. Orlando could feel its first morning with temperatures in the 30s on Wednesday since last January. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s for Wednesday afternoon.

Onshore winds out of the east will help moderate the temperatures some by the afternoon. This onshore wind could also spark a few isolated showers east of Interstate 4 for the middle of the week.

Temperatures do warm back into the 70s for highs with the mornings starting out in the 50s by late week. Rain chances will start to increase each afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west.

There are timing differences on exactly when this front will pass through Central Florida. But, it looks to be some time on Friday or Saturday with drier skies returning by next Sunday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be poor Sunday then they will turn hazardous tonight. A small craft caution is in place for today. A small-craft advisory goes into effect this evening for boaters.

The winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with seas up at 4 to 6 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be fair today with wave heights of 3 to 4 plus feet. The risk of rip currents remains elevated so it is best to swim near a lifeguard.

Water temperatures range from the mid-60s around Daytona Beach to the lower 70s at Cocoa Beach.

