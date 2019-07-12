ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will offer few changes, with partial sun giving way to scattered showers and storms, some containing heavy rain.
- Highs for Friday at 91 degrees
It will be a bit breezy at times with winds from the south. Highs will hover around 90 degrees.
Deep tropical moisture will continue to flow into Central Florida on Friday, helping to steer most of the rain from south to north up the peninsula.
The coverage of storms will begin to ease by Saturday as the deep moisture finally departs. We will still have to dodge isolated thunderstorms through the weekend but activity will not be as widespread.
Beach and Surf Conditions
Showers and storms will be the main hazard for beach goers on Friday. It will be breezy with winds from the south around 10 to 15 knots.
This will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.
In the surf zone, conditions will be considered poor for surfing with a fading trade swell in the surf zone.
The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers and encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.
Tropical Update
Meanwhile, in the tropics we are monitoring Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is still projected to stay west of Central Florida, but will have a significant impact on the north central Gulf Coast including Louisiana.
