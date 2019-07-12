ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Barry is aiming for the Louisiana coast Friday morning, with the center located 95 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Hurricane hunters found sustained winds near 50 mph a few hours ago, with higher gusts. On the latest forecast track, Barry is not projected to become a hurricane.

Regardless, major impacts will be felt from Mississippi to Louisiana, including dangerous storm surge, heavy rain and strong winds.

Friday morning, Barry is on a west-northwestward track, and is expected to turn more northwestward later in the day.

By Saturday, Barry will be moving north, with the center near or over the southeastern coast of Louisiana. It will then move inland into the lower Mississippi valley through Sunday.

Tropical Storm Barry is moving west at around 5 mph with winds to 50 mph. Barry is not expected to intensify to a hurricane.

This storm will be a significant rainmaker with 10 to 20 inches, isolated 25 inches possible in the storm’s path through early next week. In addition to the risk of flooding, storm surge flooding of 3 to 6 feet is a risk along the Gulf coast. Isolated tornadoes could also occur in the outer bands.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

Intracoastal City to Cameron

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City to Shell Beach

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City

Lake Pontchartrain

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle

Intracoastal City to Cameron

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

East of the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Central Florida will face daily rain chances for the rest of the week with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but tropical storm conditions are not expected.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.