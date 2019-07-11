ORLANDO, Fla. — Still not designated a tropical depression on Thursday morning, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two continues to become better organized in the Gulf of Mexico.

It is expected to become a tropical depression on Thursday, and eventually a hurricane based on the latest forecast track. It will not be a direct threat to Florida.

A storm is designated a "Potential Tropical Cyclone" when a system is expected to eventually take on tropical characteristics. Under the PTC labeling, watches and warnings can be issued to give more advanced notice and help preparations get underway sooner.

PTC Two is moving west-southwest around 5 mph with winds to 30 mph. On the latest forecast track, PTC Two is projected to gradually strengthen over the next 48 hours as it travels parallel to the coast of Mississippi and Louisiana.

When a closed low is found and winds reach 39 mph, this will become Tropical Storm Barry. Further intensification is expected, and Category 1 Hurricane Barry is forecast to move onshore coastal Louisiana on Saturday.

This storm will be a significant rainmaker with 10 to 15 inches, isolated 18 inches possible in the storm's path through early next week.

In addition to the risk of flooding, storm surge flooding of 3 to 6 feet is a risk along the Gulf coast. Isolated tornadoes could also occur in the outer bands.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to Intracoastal City

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

*Mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

*Mouth of the Mississippi River northward to the mouth of the Pearl River

Central Florida will face daily rain chances for the rest of the week with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but tropical storm conditions are not expected.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.