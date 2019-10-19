CENTRAL FLORIDA — Duke Energy stated that a tree is to blame for several power outages during the overnight as storms raced across Central Florida.

Duke Energy crews have been working to get the power back on in various places, like Altamonte Springs, where the bulk of the outages have happened.

Utility crews keeping busy in Altamonte Springs. Power is almost fully restored there @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/uwDfs0Hszc — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) October 19, 2019

Almost a 1,000 customers in Altamonte Springs have lost power sometime before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

In an email reply to Spectrum News 13, Duke Energy spokeswoman Ana Gibbs says about half of them got their power back on around 5:30 a.m.

Gibbs wrote that a tree hit the power line, which caused the equipment to shut down.

Duke Energy expects to get the rest of the town back on in the next few hours, according to Gibbs.

There are only about 100 other outages across Central Florida.

Currently, there are nearly 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power in the Dr. Phillips section of Orlando.

In addition, parts of Central Florida are under a tornado watch until noon Saturday.