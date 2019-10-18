ORLANDO, Fla. -- Our 16th named storm of the season develops. Tropical Storm Nestor moving rapidly toward a Saturday landfall in the Panhandle.

Tropical Storm Nestor is located about 195 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Winds are at 60 mph and the system is moving northeast at 22 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend out 175 miles from the center of circulation.

The following advisories are currently in effect:

Tropical Storm Warning for. . .

* Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Fla.

* Grand Isle, La., to the mouth of the Pearl River

Storm Surge Warning for. . .

* Indian Pass, Fla., to Clearwater Beach, Fla.

NESTOR

On its forecast track, this system will make landfall somewhere near Panama City or Mexico Beach very early Saturday morning. Storm surge of 3 to 5 feet will be possible in the Big Bend area, with 2 to 4 feet of storm surge possible along the North Florida gulf coast. Tropical storm force winds are also expected across the Panhandle and areas of North Florida starting this afternoon. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated 6 inch amounts, will be likely as the system moves across northern and central of Florida.​

Here in Central Florida, squally weather in anticipated by late tonight and lasting through the day Saturday. Locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and a few severe storms will be possible.

Stay tuned to The Weather Experts for updates.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.