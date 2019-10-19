CENTRAL FLORIDA — Some parts of Central Florida are experiencing power outages due to severe storms and gusty winds.
Below are outage maps and power company contact numbers to help get the information you need.
- Duke Energy Power Outage Map ▼
- Ocala Power Outage Map ▼
- SECO Energy Power Outage Map ▼
- Utility Companies
- Brevard County Utility Services 1-321-633-2091
- Duke Energy 1-800-228-8485
- Florida Power & Light Company (Go to power outage map here)
1-800-468-8243
- Kissimmee Utility Authority (Go to power outage map here) 1-877-582-7700
- Ocala Electric Utility 1-352-351-6666
- Orlando Utilities Commission (Go to power outage map here) 1-407-423-9018 in Orange County, 407-957-7373 in St. Cloud/Osceola County
- SECO Energy 1-800-732-6141
- Volusia County Emergency Management 1-866-345-0345
- Utilities Commission New Smyrna Beach 1-386-427-1361