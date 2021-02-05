KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — SpaceX is eyeing this Sunday for its next Starlink launch, just days after an identical mission.

SpaceX stated it is now targeting no earlier than Sunday at 4:31 a.m. EST as it plans to launch more Starlink satellites from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

On Thursday, SpaceX sent up 60 Starlink satellites for its growing, worldwide broadband internet service.​

It adds to the more than 1,000 of them already in orbit.

Sunday’s mission has been pushed back a few times. At one point, it was going to launch hours after Thursday’s mission, but it was pushed back to Friday.

But the private company decided to postpone that until Sunday “to allow time for pre-launch checks and recovery vessels to get on station after offloading fairing halves from previous mission,” it stated in a tweet.

Targeting no earlier than February 7 at 4:31 a.m. EST for launch of Starlink from 39A, pending Range availability, to allow time for pre-launch checks and recovery vessels to get on station after offloading fairing halves from previous mission; team is monitoring recovery weather pic.twitter.com/PhLqcRPO0B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 4, 2021

The 45th Weather Squadron has not given a forecast yet for the Sunday launch.