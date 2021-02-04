CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during the latest Starlink mission early Thursday morning.

What You Need To Know Another 60 Starlinks satellites have been launched



They will join more than 1,000 to provide worldwide internet service



SpaceX will have another Starlink mission on early Friday morning



Get more space coverage right here



Scroll down to re-watch the launch

The rumble and glow in the overnight sky were like a celebration as the Falcon 9 lifted off​ on the Space Coast's fourth launch of 2021. The liftoff was right on time at 1:19 a.m. EST from Pad 40.

SpaceX has sent up another 60 Starlink satellites for its growing, worldwide broadband internet service.​

It adds to the more than 1,000 of them already in orbit.

Less than ten minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 first stage booster came back for a landing on SpaceX's “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship waiting out in the Atlantic.

SpaceX had prepped for this first launch for the overnight, then another Starlink mission was set for early morning just five hours apart, but the team had to postpone the latter until Friday at 5:14 a.m. EST.

To allow additional time for pre-launch checks, now targeting Friday, February 5 at 5:14 a.m. EST for launch of Starlink from LC-39A — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 3, 2021

Re-Watch the Launch