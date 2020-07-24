ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Orlando's largest hotels is getting ready to reopen after being closed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Rosen Plaza Hotel set to reopen Sunday, July 26



Hotel was forced to close months ago due to COVID-19



The 800-room Rosen Plaza Hotel is set to open on Sunday with new safety precautions.

“We are really excited about opening,” said Rosen Plaza General Manager Derek Baum.

The lobby is more socially distanced than ever. Signs are on the ground, and there is a protector between the guest and hotel employee.

At hotel amenities like the pool, the chairs are set 6 feet apart, along with public spaces inside.

Throughout the hotel are hand sanitizer stations. In the rooms, the hotel is doing electrostatic cleansing.

“We are doing it because we have a program in place that will provide a safe environment, as long as the guest chooses to partner with us,” said Director of Safety Services Jonathan Rivera.

After all this preparation, the hotel cannot wait to reopen Sunday.

“This effort is going to provide people with a sense they can get out of the house, get out, and have a good time,” Baum said.

The reopening comes weeks after a substantial amount of layoffs were announced set to take effect July 31.