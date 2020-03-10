OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Otero-Rivera, the estranged husband of Nicole Montalvo, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges on Tuesday morning.
Christopher Otero-Rivera’s pre-trial was set for March 17th and the actual trial for March 30th... The expiration date is April 19th. However these dates might change and trial may be pushed to May, if the State and the Defense can come to an agreement. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/mSjYKbrBtU— Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) March 10, 2020
Last week, a grand jury formally charged him with Montalvo's death.
Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Luis Rivera were arrested in October 2019 in connection to Montalvo’s death after her body was found dismembered on Rivera’s property.
Otero-Rivera faces charges of: second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with evidence, according to court records.
Rivera is expected to enter his plea on Tuesday. Both he and his son were indicted for Montalvo's murder last week.
Her body was found back in October on her in-laws property.
Before the indictment, her husband, her father-in-law and mother-in-law faced lesser penalties than a murder charge.
Both father and son are currently behind bars on no bond.