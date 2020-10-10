Vice President Mike Pence made a pair of Central Florida stops Saturday.

ABOVE: Watch his 1-on-1 interview with Spectrum News 13

He first visited a "Latinos for Trump" event in Orlando, and followed that with a visit to Sumter County.

At the first event, Spectrum News 13's Ybeth Bruzal was the only Central Florida anchor to score an interview with the VP.

Ybeth focused on two things during her interview - health care and jobs.

That included a question about how he and President Trump plan to keep pre-existing conditions while still pushing to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

In a different topic, Pence said four more years of the Trump administration would equal more jobs. Osceola County has the highest unemployment rate right now in all of Florida, to which he replied a vaccine is the way to get the workforce going.

"As we drive to our vaccine ... we can put every person in this nation back to work," he said.

Florida and its 29 electoral college votes are critical for Trump's re-election hopes. Expect both Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden to campaign heavily in the Sunshine State, and especially along the I-4 corridor.

Trump, who had to postpone a Sanford rally on October 2 after being infected with the coronavirus, has rescheduled his rally for Tuesday. Meanwhile, Biden was in the Tampa and Central Florida areas several weeks ago.

You can watch the full interview with Pence above.