ORLANDO, Fla. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will make his first trip to Florida since the pandemic shut down campaigning on Tuesday, and he's chosen the I-4 corridor for that first trip.

Biden will attend a roundtable with veterans in Tampa on Tuesday, and then attend a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee later in the day. The locations of neither event have been announced.

Biden has not made a public visit to Florida since visiting Miami last year for the Democratic presidential debates. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris was in Miami last week for roundtables. Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, held a virtual event at Pasco-Hernando State College earlier this month.

President Trump and Vice President Pence, meanwhile, have attended several public and private events in Florida in the past year, though in the last few months the two have largely visited for official White House trips, not campaign events.

Florida remains a big battleground state for the November election with Trump and Biden running neck and neck in the polls. The I-4 corridor has long been considered the crucial swing region for candidates to win in this swing state.