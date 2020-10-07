ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has laid off more workers across its property as it deals with the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to manage our business through challenging times and we again have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce as we position our business for the future,” Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder said in a statement sent to Spectrum News.

Although Universal didn’t disclose how many jobs were impacted in this latest round of layoffs, Schroder said the cuts did not include hourly workers.

“We continue to be aware of the impact this will have on those affected by this action and we are working to support them through this process,” Schroder said in the statement.

The news of additional layoffs at Universal comes as Disney World prepares to lay off thousands of its workers.

On Wednesday, the Service Trades Council Union, which represents 43,000 Disney World workers, said the company will lay off 8,800 part-time union workers. About 28,000 U.S. workers across The Walt Disney Company’s Parks, Experiences and Products division will lose their jobs.

Universal reopened its theme parks in June after a three-month-long closure. In the weeks that followed, it laid off an undisclosed number of workers and announced that projects such as its Epic Universe theme park would remain “paused” for the time being as its parks division continued to take a major financial hit from the pandemic.

Just last month, Universal informed the state that it would be extending furloughs for nearly 5,400 workers, although the furloughs were not expected to be permanent.