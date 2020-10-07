ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – About 8,800 part-time union workers at Walt Disney World will be laid off, according to the Service Trades Council Union, which represents 43,000 employees at the resort.

“These are unprecedented times,” the announcement from the union read. “It is unfortunate anytime a worker is laid off and the mass layoffs that Disney is facing is extremely difficult for 1000’s of cast members.”

According to the announcement, Disney originally planned to change the status of 5,299 full-time workers from furlough to layoff.

Last week, The Walt Disney Company announced it would lay off 28,000 U.S. across its Parks, Experiences and Products segment. The planned layoffs also included nearly 6,700 nonunion workers at Disney World. In a notice filed with the state, Disney said the workers would lose their jobs on December 4.