Although the primaries are largely for people who belong to a political party, there are lots of local, nonpartisan races that everyone can vote in -- and some of them may decide who gets to run your commission, your school board, your courts and other local government offices.

Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble.

How to vote in Florida: Frequently Asked Questions

Where do I register or check my voter registration status?

REGISTER TO VOTE: The Florida Division of Elections has a website where you can register to vote online. It's Register to Vote Florida.gov.

You can also download a Florida voter registration application from your county's supervisor of elections website, print the form out, fill it out, and mail it to the department’s office. Make sure you sign it before you send it.

Also, you can register to vote at the driver license office, public library, center for independent living, WIC and DCF offices.

CHECK MY REGISTRATION STATUS: Head to the Florida Division of Elections website's Voter Information Lookup Tool. It will tell you what your status is and where you are registered to vote.

What’s the deadline to register before an election?

New voters must register to vote 29 days before the election they wish to vote in. These are the deadlines to register to vote in Florida before each major election:

2019 Municipal Elections: October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019 Presidential Preference Primary: February 18, 2020

February 18, 2020 Florida Primary Election: July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020 General Election: October 5, 2020

If you don’t know if you are registered to vote, or if your registration is valid, be sure to check with your county’s elections supervisor.

How do I find where I go to vote?

You can find your voting precinct location by going to the supervisor of elections website for your county. Each county has a precinct tracker. To find your county's supervisor of elections office, head to the Florida Division of Elections website.

How do I know who my representatives are?

Once you figure out your precinct, the county will be able to tell you which districts you are in, and who your representatives are.

I have to change my address. Do I have to do this before Election Day?

No, you can change your address even at the polling place on Election Day. However, it’s better that you do it beforehand so you know you are going to the right polling place.

How can I get an absentee ballot and when is it due?

Absentee ballots (or mail-in ballots) can be requested up to the week before they are due. The ballot is due at the supervisor of elections office for your county by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Do not send it to your voting precinct! Send it right to the county office.

How does early voting work?

Some elections have an early voting period. Dates and times for early voting can vary from county to county. Each county has designated areas that may be different from your regular precinct. You can also vote at the supervisor of elections office. Check with the supervisor of elections in your county to find out if early voting is available for an upcoming election.

If I work on Election Day and want to vote, does my boss have to give me time off?

In some states, yes, but not all. Early voting and absentee ballot voting should make it easier for everyone to vote, but if you absolutely can't vote until Election Day, and you will need time from work to do it, you should talk to your boss ahead of time.

I am not affiliated with a political party. So I register independent in Florida, right?

No. In this state there is an Independent Party of Florida. There is also an Independence Party of Florida. If you do not want to be affiliated with a party, select "no party affiliation."

When is Election Day?

There can be elections all throughout the year. The major elections in 2020 are:

November 5, 2019: Municipal elections

Municipal elections March 17, 2020: Presidential Preference Primary

Presidential Preference Primary Aug. 18, 2020: Congressional, state primaries and local races



Congressional, state primaries and local races Nov. 3, 2020: General Election

However, municipal elections can and do happen often throughout the year. These are for positions within city councils, and also sometimes referendums.

Why are cities able to hold elections on days other than Election Day?



Some municipalities have chosen to hold their elections at different times of the year. It is up to each city or town to decide on its own when to hold elections. Those elections are usually set within the municipality's charter. But since these elections are not on a major Election Day, fewer people tend to know about them.

English is not my primary language. Can I get a ballot in my language?

This depends largely on the county and the demographics of the county. Some counties have ballots available upon request in other languages. Many counties have ballots printed in English and Spanish on one ballot. Check with your county before voting.

What kind of identification do I need to bring?

Bring a current and valid form of picture identification, like:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

If you do not have a proper identification, you can still vote, but you will vote a provisional ballot. If your ID does not have a signature on it, you may be asked to offer additional forms of identification.

What does it mean that Florida is a closed primary state?

In Florida, primary elections are only open to voters who are registered for a corresponding party. For instance, only Republicans can vote in a Republican Senate Primary or Democrats can vote in the Democratic Primary, etc.

So if you are a fan of a certain candidate, but you are not a member of that political party, you need to change your party affiliation in order to vote in that primary. In Florida you are allowed to change your party affiliation up to 29 days before an election.

Now, if the only candidates running for an office are those who belong to a certain political party, then the election becomes open to ALL voters, regardless of affiliation. But that means there are NO OTHER candidates running. No Democrats, no no party affiliation candidates, not even write-ins.

Why is it some incumbent representatives are not listed on my ballot, even though they are up for re-election?

If there’s no opposition, a candidate can win with their own vote. This is not limited to incumbents either. However, all candidates must still qualify to run.

What are the term limits for state/county/local officials?

This varies depending on the government. Four years is a standard term of office. Not every office is term-limited though.

Are all elections partisan elections?

No. Many municipal and county elections are not partisan elections, meaning the candidates are not representing any political party and everyone registered can vote in those elections.

Why do some races require a runoff election?

In some non-partisan political races, the winner is determined by a simple majority: whoever gets the most votes wins. However, in some elections, usually municipal elections, the winning candidate has to get 50 percent of the votes plus 1 to be declared the winner. If they don’t, then the top two vote-getting candidates engage in a runoff.

Why do some elections require a recount of votes?

If the voting percentage between the top two candidates is less than one-half of one percent, a recount is automatically triggered.

What is a provisional ballot?

If there is a question about your voter eligibility, such as not having valid identification, you may be asked to vote with a provisional ballot. This allows you time to either prove your eligibility yourself (up to two days after the election), or allows the local election canvassing board to verify your eligibility.

How is the order candidates are listed on the ballot decided?

The order in which the candidates are listed is chosen according to the party of the person who won the last gubernatorial election. So for instance, in Florida, Gov. DeSantis is a Republican. That means the Republicans will top the presidential ballot come November. The next major party (the Democrats) follow, then all other parties in order of when they qualified, and then the No Party Affiliation candidates.