It has long been the voting method of choice – and necessity – for out-of-state college students and military service members serving overseas.

Now, the coronavirus is causing a lot more people to consider voting by mail.

Any registered voter in Florida can choose to vote by mail



There are strict deadlines for requesting and returning mail-in ballots





Is there a difference between a vote-by-mail ballot and an absentee ballot?

No.

Florida lawmakers in 2016 changed the terminology from “absentee” to “vote-by-mail” because all registered voters in the state are allowed to cast a ballot without showing up at their assigned polling location. Other states require an accepted excuse for being unable to vote in person.

Can anyone vote by mail?

Yes. Please see above.

How do I request a mail-in ballot?

There are four options:

Fill out an online application Request one in writing Go to the elections office Call the elections office

You can find the mailing address, email address, phone number and fax number for your county’s Supervisor of Elections by clicking this link.

What is the deadline for requesting a vote-by-mail ballot?

It’s 10 days before an election at 5 p.m.

There are exceptions and alternatives for military service members serving overseas and American citizens living in other countries. That information can be found here.

What information do I need to request a mail-in ballot?

Name

Address

Date of birth

Signature (If the request is being made in writing)

You should also already be registered to vote in Florida elections. Check your voter registration status.

Can someone else pick up my mail-in ballot?

Yes, as long as that person is an immediate family member, legal guardian or someone you have officially designated to pick up your ballot by filling out this form.

Here’s what they will need:

Your address

Your driver’s license number, if you have one

Your signature

It’s important to note that Florida law prohibits anyone from picking up more than two vote-by-mail ballots for other people who are not their immediate family members.

When do I have to send in my vote-by-mail ballot?

Your county's Supervisor of Elections must receive the ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The U.S. Post Office suggests sending your ballot at least a week before the deadline to make sure it gets delivered on time.

Is the mail the only way to send in a vote-by-mail ballot?

No.

You can drop it off at your county's Supervisor of Elections office. Florida law also requires all counties to accept vote-by-mail ballots at early voting locations.

Do I have to put stamps on my mail-in ballot?

That depends on where you live. Some counties send out vote-by-mail ballots with pre-paid return postage. Others don't.

Where can I see if my mail-in ballot was received?

You can check the status of your mail-in ballot by providing your name and birthdate on the Florida Division of Elections website. Your county’s Supervisor of Elections will also be able to provide that information.

When are vote-by-mail ballots counted?

Mail-in ballots are usually counted before all the in-person ballots, despite a common myth that suggests otherwise. Those numbers are among the first results reported on election night.

Can I change my vote on a mail-in ballot if I change my mind?

No.

Unlike other states, Florida will not allow you to change your vote after you send in your vote-by-mail ballot. However, if you make a mistake while you’re filling it out, the Supervisor of Elections will send you up to two replacement ballots.

What if my vote-by-mail ballot signature doesn’t match the one on file?

You will be notified by the Supervisor of Elections. That's why it's so important to include your contact information.

You must complete a “Vote-By Mail Ballot Cure Affidavit" and send it to your county’s Supervisor of Elections by 5 p.m. two days after Election Day. It's the same process if you forgot to sign your ballot, and if you miss the deadline, your vote will not be counted.

Everyone's signature changes over time, so you can always send in a new voter registration form to make sure your signature is up to date and avoid any issues.

Can I vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot?

Yes.

Bring your vote-by-mail ballot with you to the polls. If the poll workers can’t confirm that your vote hasn’t already been counted, you will be allowed to vote on a provisional ballot.