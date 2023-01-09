Disney CEO Bob Iger will require hybrid employees to spend more time in the office.

What You Need To Know Disney's hybrid workers will be required to work on-site at the office four days a week



Disney CEO Bob Iger shared the update in an email sent to employees



Iger wrote that he believes working in person will benefit the company's creativity, culture and employees' careers



RELATED: Disney CEO Bob Iger holds 1st employee town hall since returning

Starting March 1, hybrid workers will be required to work on-site four days a week, according to an email Iger sent to employees.

Under the new policy, those workers will be asked work in the office Monday through Thursday.

In the email, Iger said he believes working in-person will benefit the company’s creativity, culture, and employees’ careers”

“As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the Company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Iger wrote. "As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors..”

The change comes less than two months after Iger returned to the company as CEO, replacing his successor Bob Chapek. Iger is expected to stay on for two years, during which time he has promised to redo Disney’s organizational structure and find a successor.