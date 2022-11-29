Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke with employees for the first time since returning to the company during an employee-only town hall on Monday.

Iger, who was reinstated to the top job on Nov. 20, spoke about the company's future and answered questions from employees.

During the town hall, Iger revealed that there are currently no plans to reverse the hiring freeze announced by then-CEO Bob Chapek. In a memo sent to employees earlier this month, Chapek outlined cost-saving measures including a hiring freeze and “staff reductions.”

Iger, 71, also addressed the company's plan to move its parks, experiences and products division (about 2,000 jobs) from California to a new campus in Lake Nona. Iger said he hadn't made a decision on it but would look at the "ramifications" of the move. In June, Disney said the move had been pushed back to 2026 to “align” with the completion of the campus. An undisclosed number of Disney employees have already made the move.

Another topic discussed during the town hall was the park pass reservation system that was put in place at Disney World and Disneyland when the parks reopened from their pandemic closures. Iger told employees he hasn’t used it but plans to hear from parks chairman Josh D'Amaro before commenting further.

Iger, who was instrumental in the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm during his first stint as CEO, also dismissed rumors that Disney was looking to merge with Apple as “pure speculation.”

The town hall comes on the heels of a major leadership shakeup at the company — Chapek's abrupt ouster and Iger's equally abrupt return. Soon after becoming CEO again, Iger, in a company-wide email, revealed plans to redo Disney’s organizational structure to put more "decision-making back in the hands of the creative teams."

Iger previously served as CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020. His current contract with the company is for two years. One of his priorities during this latest stint will be to find a successor to take over when he leaves.