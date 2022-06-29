ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s contract has been extended for three more years, the company announced Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Disney extends Bob Chapek's contract through 2025



Chapek, 63, became CEO of Disney in February of 2020



Chapek was previously chairman of Disney’s parks division

The company’s board of directors voted “unanimously” for the extension.

“Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses—from parks to streaming—not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength,” chairman of the board Susan Arnold said in a statement.

Chapek, 63, became CEO of Disney in February of 2020, taking over the role from then-CEO Bob Iger.

That announcement came just weeks before the pandemic forced Disney to close its theme parks.

“Leading this great company is the honor of a lifetime, and I am grateful to the Board for their support,” Chapek said in a statement. “I started at Disney almost 30 years ago, and today have the privilege of leading one of the world’s greatest, most dynamic companies, bringing joy to millions around the world. I am thrilled to work alongside the incredible storytellers, employees, and Cast Members who make magic every day.”

Prior to becoming CEO, Chapek was chairman of Disney’s parks division.

With the extension, Chapek’s contract will expire in 2025.