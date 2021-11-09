ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment on Tuesday reported increased profits and attendance as it continues to navigate its recovery from the pandemic.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld continues to show signs of recovery from the pandemic



In the third quarter, the company reported a net income of $102.1 million



Attendance was also up to 7.2 million guests despite lack of international visitors

The Orlando-based company, which operates 12 parks including SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, posted a net income of $102.1 million in the third quarter. It was the second-highest third quarter net income for the company, according to the earnings report.

SeaWorld also reported that revenue rose to $521.2 million in the period, an increase of $415.1 million from the same period last year.

The company also saw overall attendance increase to 7.2 million, up 5.7 million from the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the third quarter of 2019, which was pre-pandemic, attendance was down 11%, according to the report.

“Our third-quarter financial performance would have been even better if not for the limited international guest and group-related attendance, an unfavorable calendar shift and a record number of weather-impacted days for our parks in the third quarter,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

The first set International visitors returned to Orlando on Monday after the U.S. eased COVID-related travel restrictions. Their arrival comes as SeaWorld gets ready to kick off its holiday celebrations.

“Later this week, we will begin our popular Christmas events at our SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame parks,” Swanson said. “Our Christmas events feature exciting entertainment, unique food and beverage offerings and seasonal merchandise.”

SeaWorld is also poised to open new attractions at its parks. In Orlando, the company’s Ice Breaker coaster is scheduled to open in February, while its Iron Gwazi coaster in Tampa is set to open in March.

The company will also open new attractions at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld San Antonio.

SeaWorld, which is also invested in conversation efforts, reported that it helped rescue almost 400 animals in the third quarter, bringing the total number of rescues over the company’s history to 39,500.