ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is finally ready to break the ice.

The theme park announced Monday the opening timeline for its newest coaster, Ice Breaker.

The ride, which was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, will officially open February 2022.

Ice Breaker will feature multiple launches (both forward and backward) as well as a reverse launch into what SeaWorld calls the "steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida."

SeaWorld Orlando has released some photos of its Ice Breaker coaster, which is now set to open February 2022. pic.twitter.com/aKUl99JXN0 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 23, 2021

The coaster was initially scheduled to debut in 2020, but when the parks closed because of the pandemic, SeaWorld pushed back the openings of its new attractions, including Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, which is now set to debut March 2022.

“We recognize there was a lot of anticipation and excitement for this new ride, and then due to the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, the opening was delayed,” park president Kyle Miller said in a statement. “We apologize for this delay and thank our fans for their patience. We know that they are going to love this one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly.”

In March, SeaWorld removed the construction walls from around Ice Breaker, giving visitors a glimpse of the new coaster but no opening date.

Ice Breaker is located in the park's revamped Wild Arctic area, which now includes a glacier bar and the Altitude Burgers restaurant.