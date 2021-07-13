ORLANDO, Fla. — Waving Cuban flags and chanting, a large group of demonstrators calling for liberty for Cuba blocked South Semoran Boulevard early Tuesday evening and were threatened with arrest if they did not stop the roadblock.

At least one person was detained.

The rally that started outside a Sedanos now continues to March Along Semoran closing at least one down lane. People chant “If Cuba is on the streets, Orlando will be too.” @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/zY33jPqANT — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) July 13, 2021

The rally was the third in three days outside a Sedano’s market on the corner of Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road.

“If Cuba is on the streets, Orlando will be too,” chanted scores of demonstrators wearing colors of the Cuban flag.

Orlando Police have just declared an an unlawful assembly and warned of arrests if the people protesting on behalf of Cuban citizens don’t leave Semoran Blvd., which it’s blocking to southbound traffic. pic.twitter.com/eiDk12E0RT — Pete Reinwald, News 13 (@petereinwald) July 13, 2021

About two hours after the protest began, Orlando Police declared an unlawful assembly and warned of arrests if the demonstrators on behalf of Cuban citizens did not move off of South Semoran.

.@OrlandoPolice detained a man at the rally in support of Cuban protestors. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Eqo3vy5Jzz — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) July 13, 2021

Shortly after, the crowd moved off the divided highway and back to the sidewalk, where participants continued their demonstration, marching south.

Check back for updates on this developing story.