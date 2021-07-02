OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Construction crews were spotted on Friday morning at the Images Condominium complex after it was notified by Osceola County that three of its buildings were deemed unsafe. But according to a letter, the repair costs could be several hundred thousand dollars.

The county caught wind of the situation at Images Condominium following an email it received by an Oviedo engineering firm that visited the complex in April.

Born Engineers was called out to Images Condominium in Kissimmee in April to look at some sagging floor conditions at the common walkway areas leading the unit entry doors. The owner of Born Engineers, Todd Born, reported what he saw and he also says he never heard back from Images.

Serious decay in the wood framing could be seen on all three levels, according to Born Engineers.

Following a site visit with Born Engineers to Images Condominium in April of this year, Farmer Architect informed Images;

"These areas are unsafe and in danger of collapse. He (engineer) recommended closing these areas to traffic until further investigation can occur

Follow up. Not only did an engineering firm tell @OsceolaCountyFl 3 buildings @ Images Condominium were unsafe, but the architecture also told Images; repairs needed will cost 10s of 1000s of 💵 & could easily cost several 100K 💵 depending on the extent of the damage. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/f0Y8MxeL5Q — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 2, 2021

Following the site visit, Born Engineers stated it gave the owner a proposal to inspect and design replacement or reinforcing for the existing framing.

However, Born Engineers stated it never heard back and was last told Images, “would take the proposal and our recommendations under consideration.”

In late June Born Engineers notified Osceola County and also said, “In my opinion what we encountered in our very limited review of the condition is a very serious condition. The walkways are in danger of collapse and could represent a threat to the safety of the public.”

Images Condominiums said “no comment” to Spectrum News 13 when asked about the report and told the news station to leave the property.

However, on Friday morning, Spectrum News 13 spotted a construction crew working on one of the buildings at Images Condominium.

Happening now! Construction crew now at Images Condominium to work on one the buildings @OsceolaCountyFl deemed unsafe. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/CesOBOIada — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 2, 2021

Russell Reitz owns one of the 11 buildings at Images Condominiums, which was built in 1990. His building was not one of the three deemed unsafe. According to Reitz, Images Condominiums management did provide him with some information.



“They said there are also some structural things within the actual apartments,” Reitz told Spectrum News 13.

“He said the repairs should be relatively easy,” Reitz begins to explain. “Depending on what the homeowners association will do.”

In an email also forwarded to the county by Born Engineers, Farmer Architecture notified Images Condominiums and explained the types of repair needed will cost tens of thousands of dollars, and could easily cost several hundred thousand dollars depending on the extent of the damage,

According to Reitz to the building management company on-site did inform him that all 11 buildings on the property were inspected and that only three had issues. Those three are the ones the county deemed unsafe.