OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Just a day ago, Osceola County officials declared that 72 units at Images Condominiums were unsafe. This comes after attention has focused on the safety of condos after the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside last week.

What You Need To Know Not every building was deemed unsafe



Some residents say there is no sign on their condo saying it is unsafe



Condo association sent a letter stated that an engineering firm found safety issues

Three buildings at Images Condominiums on Images Circle in Kissimmee were deemed unsafe, which is not every building was in the complex.

Some residents told Spectrum News 13 on Thursday morning there is not a sign on their building saying it is unsafe and they also say they did not receive a letter from their condo association.

In that letter, it mentions the association is working with an engineering firm that found several walkways in danger of collapsing.

Confirmed @ this time from Images:

3 buildings in the complex deemed unsafe by @OsceolaCountyFl impacting 72 units.

Condo association called & asked for an inspection in April.

Engineer report expected to be released soon, which will say how many units were inspected. @MyNews13 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 1, 2021

A building owner at Images Condominium tells me that all the buildings were inspected. Also tells me that when he met with management this morning they informed him the damage was not just walkways, but that there’s structural damage in some of the apartments as well. @MyNews13 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 1, 2021

The Red Cross was on hand Thursday to help those who were asked to leave by placing them in a hotel, and one of those displaced was Virginia Fernandez who says work is currently being done to keep the building up and safe.

“They came and put those like bars in there like wooden bars to hold the three building apartment,” Fernandez explains. “With so many people and now they say they are going to fix it.”

Those wooden beams can been on the first floor now, Virginia also says there is some visible damage on the roof of her first floor.

Several cars were in the complex overnight and not all residents left. Spectrum News 13 did reach out to the county building inspector to find out if all buildings are unsafe, or if they have reviewed all the buildings.

According to some residents they have no warning sign on their building or received a letter recommending them to leave by the condo association or county.

(Spectrum News 13/Asher Wildman)