ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the former associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz who pleaded guilty last month to child sex trafficking and other federal charges, now has a sentencing date.

The former Seminole County tax collector is due to appear before federal Judge Gregory A. Presnell in Orlando on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Greenberg is required to be present for the sentencing hearing, documents from the U.S. Middle District of Florida show.

In addition to the child sex trafficking plea, Greenberg also pleaded guilty to illegally making false IDs, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and federal conspiracy.

The count of child sex trafficking carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Greenberg's plea agreement also specifies he will cooperate with any other related investigations and agree to testify.

Gaetz, R-Florida, has come under scrutiny for his past ties to Greenberg. Federal prosecutors reportedly have examined Gaetz over allegations he offered underage girls gifts for sex. He has denied all allegations and has not been charged.